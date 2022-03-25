'Worst pitcher in baseball' making miracles happen on the mound

PHOENIX — It's not often someone calls themselves the absolute worst at something with a smile. But watch Dave Hendrickson on the mound night after night, and you'll see exactly that.

He's been pitching balls and watching them fly, at the Miracle League of Arizona for nearly a decade.

"The smiles of the kids, when you throw a ball," Hendrickson says, "that's what it's all about for me."

That's a good thing too, since in all of his years, Hendrickson has never struck anyone out. It's earned him the title of 'The Worst Pitcher in Baseball' around this North Scottsdale facility that's designed especially for players' special needs.

Jim Reeves has been watching his daughters Danielle and Vanessa play here for 2 years now.

"The social part of this has just been fantastic for them," says Reeves, whose girls have autism. "The social camaraderie in the baseball here and the helpers, it's just been fantastic."

The smiles on the girls' faces as they hit another one off of Hendrickson tell a similar story.

His title of the worst pitcher in baseball is safe for another night.

The Miracle League of Arizona is always looking for more players. They vow never to turn anyone away who can't afford to play. One of the ways they do that is through a big fundraiser scheduled for Saturday, March 26, 2022. Tickets are $200 and are available through their website.