'World's Most Inclusive Circus' makes debut at Arizona State Fair

PHOENIX — It has been called the "World's Most Inclusive Circus" and it's making its big debut at the Arizona State Fair this year.

Omnium Circus features performers of all abilities in an uplifting and inspiring show that also caters to audiences of all abilities.

"We are the singularly most diverse, inclusive, and accessible circus in the nation," Lisa B. Lewis, Founder and Executive Director of Omnium Circus, said. "Our goal is to bring brilliant entertainment that also employs and educates, and just brings people together."

According to Lewis, 30-35% of the company's employees are people with disabilities. The group says Omnium was created in 2020 during the pandemic after Lewis and her team saw the need for more inclusive entertainment.

"Omnium provides full access. We have audio description, we have relaxed seating...one of our main performers who plays the character of the poet is a deaf woman and she signs the entire show. So, it's simultaneously in both English and sign language," Lewis said.

After performances, Omnium offers "touch tours" for people who are hearing or visually impaired, allowing them to go onto the stage to feel props and textures. The goal is to give them a tactile sense of what they've heard described through the audio description of the show.

Omnium Circus runs from September 29th to October 9th. General admission tickets are $25. That does include entry to the fair.

Tickets are available through the Arizona State Fair website or OmniumCircus.org.