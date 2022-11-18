World Famous Harlem Globetrotters visit Mesa school to surprise a special boy

MESA, AZ — The Harlem Globetrotters are known for entertaining crowds around the world, but two players from the squad made a surprise visit to a Valley elementary school, all for a special student.

There were claps and smiles all around, Thursday, at Greenfield Elementary. The kindergartners could barely contain themselves when the World Famous Harlem Globetrotters showed up.

Globetrotter Scooter and Flip showed off their basketball tricks to more than 100 children on the playground courts.

The dazzling duo showed life skills as well, like working together as a team, proper fitness, nutrition, and mental health.

"We're bringing some of our charm, some of our basketball wizardry, just trying to give the kids something to smile about," said Scooter Christensen, now in his 18th year with the Globetrotters.

But the true star of the show and reason for the surprise was kindergartner, Knox Bowyer. Knox has cystic fibrosis, a serious lung condition, but it didn't stop him from getting out and having a blast with his all-time favorite team.

"The Harlem Globetrotters came to our school!" Knox said with excitement, after doing basketball tricks with Flip and Scooter. "They're my favorite team," he said.

Knox's mom, Kylie was on hand to bring awareness to his condition, while watching her son have the time of his life with the players.

"This was a great opportunity for everyone to come out and see the joy that he brings to the world," Kylie Bowyer said.

"He loves basketball and he loves the Harlem Globetrotters, he's a huge fan," she said.

Knox's teachers say he's the most beloved kid in class.

"He started my class very shy, very reserved, and now he is just blossomed so big!" said Greenfield Elementary teacher, Heather Costa.

"He loves everybody. He's a friend to everybody. He is the perfect example of a perfect child," Costa said.

Globetrotters, Scooter and Flip have entertained in more than 80 countries around the world but say they get the most satisfaction interacting one-on-one with kids like Knox and his classmates.

"This is right up our alley, man we love doing this!" Christensen said.

Bowyer says Knox fell in love with the Globetrotters after getting a front-row seat to see them perform live and in-person once. And he'll get the chance to cheer them on again after the players hooked him up with tickets to their upcoming game.