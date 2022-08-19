Women mistake 20-year-old for Lyft driver during emergency

CHANDLER, AZ — A girl's trip to Arizona ended with one incredible story. It all started when the nine friends from North Dakota decided to grab dinner at a local favorite, The Sicilian Butcher, in Chandler on August 7.

“We could only get a seat outside which was probably, in hindsight, not the best decision,” said Kristi Anderson-Schmidt.

Kristi says the combination of the heat and humidity quickly took a toll on one of the women in the group.

“We were all having a good time and one of the gals that was with us just kind of said I don’t feel good, I feel like I’m going to pass out,” said Kristi.

“Within seconds she did pass out,” said Kelli.

Kelli, a trained nurse, says her friend soon regained consciousness. The restaurant had EMTs checked her out and she seemed to be ok. But soon she started feeling ill again. Kelli says they were concerned enough to eventually decide to get her to the nearest emergency room. She quickly ordered a Lyft, the group spotting him as he pulled up.

“We just knew we were looking for a red Toyota and he happened to be driving a red Toyota and he was by himself,” said Kristi.

“He kind of slowed down and I don’t think we really gave him time to make a decision or not we just opened the doors and got in,” said Kelli.

She says the driver was stunned into silence by the chaotic situation. He didn’t seem to have the address to the hospital which she says was weird because she put it into the app.

“We were just barking orders at him and like here’s the address go, we’ll give you cash,” said Kristi.

They say he raced them to Chandler Regional Medical Center two miles away. Clearly frantic himself, but not saying much. When they arrived, Kelly says they jumped out and threw $40 on the seat.

“I just was like thank you so much, I hope this is enough and we just got out cause our friend was getting sick again and I was ok we have to get into the ER,” said Kelli.

Minutes later, a phone call came in from Lyft, asking if they still needed a ride.

That’s when they realized they’d gotten into a random person's car.

“In my haste I just saw red Toyota and I didn’t see that it was supposed to be a female driver,” said Kelli.

“He was probably about 20-something and we just thought he was nervous but ya it was just because we car jacked him basically,” said Kristi. “He was so sweet about it though. I can’t imagine what he was thinking with all these middle-aged ladies jumping into his car. I'd love to find out his perspective.”

“It was obviously not what he had planned for but he made it work, and he made it work because we needed him,” said Kelli.

They don’t know his name but are hoping to express their extreme gratitude and apologize for the confusion. They say his kindness is certainly something to be praised.

“I would like him to know that we really appreciate it I mean really it speaks volumes about who he is as a person,” said Kelli.

