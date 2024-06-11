West Valley health center helping seniors safely navigate world of dating

SUN CITY, AZ — Banner Health’s Senior Center is helping seniors find companionship safely.

The Sun City center offers dating classes for those who are looking for relationships, helping them figure out which dating sites are safe and reputable, as well as how to meet someone safely in person.

ABC15 talked with a few people who have taken the course and the course leader about why it’s an important class for those looking for love in their golden years. Hear from them in the video player above.

The class, while not only helping protect seniors physically and from romance scams, underscores the importance of companionship. Isolation and loneliness can take a toll on seniors and exacerbate health issues.

The National Poll on Healthy Aging in 2023 found that 1 in 3 adults ages 50 to 80 reported feeling isolated from others in the past year.

Social isolation can increase a person’s risk of premature death from all causes, according to the CDC. Social isolation is also associated with around a 50% increased risk of dementia.

Additionally, in 2023, 64,000 people reported a romance scam, and losses to fraudulent online suitors hit a staggering $1.14 billion.

