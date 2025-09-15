Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Youth-led initiative helps seniors prevent dangerous falls

Valley teen Aarush Reddy teaches seniors how to prevent life-threatening falls with project SafeStepsNow.
PHOENIX — When a fall nearly took the life of one of his own family members, Valley teen Aarush Reddy began a mission to keep seniors safe from life-threatening falls with a community initiative.

SafeStepsNow, Reddy's youth-led project, hosts information sessions and teaches exercises designed to help seniors fall safely and less often.

Falls are the leading cause of injury and injury-related death among older adults in the U.S.

ABC15's Cameron Polom got to see Reddy in action at a local senior center, leading balance exercises, sharing fall-prevention tips, and proving that one teenager’s passion can help save lives Watch the full video in the player above.

