WATCH: Young boy receives custom prosthetic leg for free from Valley nonprofit

Limbs for Humanity provides prosthetics for people in need across the world, and one of their most recent recipients is a young boy who is finally ready to reach his full potential.

Ten-year-old Nivek Marquez recently moved from Venezuela to the United States with his family. Born with a birth defect, he had his left leg amputated above the knee when he was just three years old.

Due to the lack of access to quality prosthetics before moving to the states, he spent many years using a substandard leg that became too painful to wear.

On Monday, two local prosthetists stepped in and helped the young man get a custom leg at no cost. It’s all part of their mission to make sure prosthetics are accessible to people from low-income backgrounds both in the U.S. and abroad. They hope their story will inspire you to donate and keep their gifts of mobility coming.

ABC15 was there on Monday when Nivek got his new prosthetic leg. We heard from him and his family about what the opportunity means to them, as well as the doctors who run the Valley-based nonprofit. W

