WATCH: WNBA stars, volunteers, Girl Scouts band together at empowering Changemaker Day event

'If you can see it, you can be it'
Amid the excitement of the WNBA All-Star event in Phoenix, athletes, volunteers, and Girl Scouts came together for a good cause.
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jul 19, 2024

Thursday was the first-ever WNBA Changemaker Day, dedicated to advancing, elevating, and economically empowering underrepresented groups through the power of sport.

ABC15 was there to see a group of girls enjoy hands-on learning experiences and a chance to meet WNBA stars. They were also inspired by the idea that “if you can see it, you can be it.”

The group also put together thousands of boxes to be distributed to young girls across Arizona.

