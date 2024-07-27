WATCH: What happens to clothing items once donated to Saint Vincent de Paul?

PHOENIX — Have you ever wondered what happens to the clothes you donate to a local shelter? What's the process for actually getting them in the hands of someone who needs it?

ABC15's Patricio Espinoza teamed up with Saint Vincent de Paul to show exactly how it's done. The group receives thousands of donations weekly and works tirelessly to make sure the items get into the right hands.

Watch the story in the video player above to see what happens to your clothing items once they're donated to Saint Vincent de Paul.

For information on how to donate to SVdP, click here!