WATCH: Website matches you for a weekly meal with strangers

Every Wednesday, strangers across the country meet up over dinner and there’s a website and app that make it easy to find your spot at a table.

ABC15’s Patricio Espinoza signed up for TimeLeft, a website that matches you with four other people based on your personality algorithm.

TimeLeft does everything for you, including organizing restaurant and meet-up details, and all you have to do is show up. Then, you can rate your experience and keep in touch with the people you choose to stay connected with.

Experience the meet-up that Patricio participated in with a Valley Realtor, a filmmaker, a retired firefighter, and others in the video player above.