WATCH: Waddell woman gets to 'Fly The W' over rare kidney disease thanks to spring training friendship

WADDELL, AZ — What started as a friendship built through the love of baseball has turned into a Waddell woman finding a perfect match for a transplant she desperately needs.

Denise has a rare disease that affects the filter in her kidneys, and she goes to spring training games as an escape from the daily struggles of her medical condition.

Back in 2022, Denise met Cathy, who had come from Chicago to see a game at Sloan Park in Mesa.

As it turns out, Cathy was a perfect match for the transplant Denise desperately needed, and last month, Denise received a kidney from Cathy.

