WATCH: Volunteers make $125K upgrades to Valley emergency shelter, service provider

PHOENIX — The Chicanos Por La Causa Florence Crittenton facility is getting a much-deserved facelift on Thursday thanks to a generous volunteer project through the 2024 Lowe's Hometowns initiative.

Dozens of volunteers headed to the facility, which helps heal youth journeying through trauma, to do $125,000 worth of renovations.

Volunteers performed repairs, added new lighting and flooring, painted rooms, and updated the courtyard, among other projects.

Florence Crittenton's upgrade is the only Arizona project to be selected out of 100 through this year's Lowe's Hometowns investments.

The facility has been providing emergency services to people in need since 1896. It is considered Arizona's second-oldest nonprofit organization.