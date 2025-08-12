WATCH: Volunteers carry on girl's legacy of Joy Jars to help cancer patients

A conference room at AZ Blue Cross turned into a factory of joy on Tuesday, where more than 200 employees packed 1,000 "Joy Jars" for kids fighting cancer.

Each jar is brimming with toys, games, and handwritten notes, all carrying the message Jessie Rees coined at just 12 years old: NEGU (Never Ever Give Up).

Jessie was a faith-filled, beautiful, athletic, caring, and loving girl who courageously fought cancer.

But before Jessie's passing in 2012, she created Joy Jars as a message to inspire families, caregivers, and patients during their battles with cancer.

ABC15's Cameron Polom spoke to volunteers carrying on her mission, as well as the Jessie Rees Foundation, about this heartwarming gathering of compassion. Watch the full story in the video player above.