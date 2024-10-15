WATCH: Volunteers assemble hundreds of bikes for foster children in Arizona

GLENDALE, AZ — Employees from Desert Financial Credit Union played a pivotal role in the largest-ever donation of bicycles for children in foster care on Monday.

Credit union staff spent the afternoon assembling more than 400 bicycles to be delivered to The Foster Alliance, a nonprofit that helps children across Arizona.

The nonprofit group hand-picks bikes for each child, who also receives a helmet, bike lock, and card signed by the assemblers.

ABC15's Cameron Polom talked with some of the volunteers who are helping create special memories for Arizona's youngsters. Watch the full video in the player above.