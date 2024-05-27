WATCH: Veteran business owner gives another veteran a free trained service dog

PHOENIX — A Valley veteran is giving back to a special community member in a unique way by donating a free service dog!

Brandon Hayward, the owner of Steadfast Mechanical, a local HVAC company, spoke with ABC15 months ago when he wanted to gift a fully-trained service dog to someone who has served in the military on Memorial Day.

The service dog, a 10-month-old German Shepherd named Woody, was trained at Dog Training Elite in Mesa since our original reporting.

Woody is being provided to the veteran at no cost.

