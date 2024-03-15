Watch Now
Veteran business owner looking for candidate to receive free trained service dog

Send in an application online by May 24 for a chance to be chosen
Posted at 6:33 PM, Mar 14, 2024
PHOENIX — A Valley veteran is hoping to give back to a special community member in a unique way — and he's looking for the perfect candidate.

Brandon Hayward, the owner of Steadfast Mechanical, a local HVAC company, is looking to gift a fully-trained service dog to someone who has served in the military.

The service dog, an 8-month-old German Shepherd named Woody, is currently being trained at Dog Training Elite in Mesa.

Woody will be provided to the veteran at no cost.

Steadfast Mechanical is putting a call-out for applications online through their Paw 1st Initiative.

To share your story or the story of someone else who is deserving of a service dog, click here. Applications need to be in by May 24.

The winning veteran will be announced on Memorial Day.

