WATCH: Valley woman journeying to Ecuador to help those in need of prosthetics

A Valley woman is preparing to hike to the top of the second-tallest peak in Ecuador to raise awareness and funding for amputees who don't have access to prosthetic care.

Leslie Martinez will be among a group of amputees, veterans, athletes, and other advocates journeying up to Volcan Cotopaxi, which reaches an elevation of more than 19,300 feet.

Martinez is currently completing her training as a prosthetist-orthotist, which is someone who creates prosthetics for patients.

The first-generation Latina American who worked hard to learn English first discovered her passion when she was in college. She got the chance to play a translating role in the process that helped a woman take her first steps with a prosthetic.

Martinez has started a sports team for amputees and has worked with other organizations that advocate and serve those with disabilities. Now, she's raising money for a non-profit group that will provide free prosthetics for those in need.

Learn more about her mission to help others in the video player above or check out her fundraising page here.