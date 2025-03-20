WATCH: Valley woman fighting MS gives back to others navigating their own health journeys

March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, and for Erin Kienlen, the fight against MS is personal.

She was a college student dreaming of becoming a doctor when she was diagnosed with MS. Overwhelmed and scared, it was a compassionate nurse who changed everything—offering not just comfort, but the knowledge Erin needed to take control of her condition.

That moment inspired Erin to change course. Now, 21 years later, she’s a nurse patient navigator at Banner Health, guiding others through the same diagnosis. One of those patients is Joey Persinger, who struggled with undiagnosed MS symptoms for 22 years before finally getting answers. She says Erin’s support has been life-changing.

ABC15's Cameron Polom talked with both women about their journeys, the power of compassionate care, and how Erin is giving back—just like the nurse who once changed her life. See the full story in the video player above.