WATCH: Valley teen writes children's book to raise epilepsy awareness

A Valley teenager is raising awareness about an important health topic with her very own children's book.

Alex Zamesnik is only 17 years old, but she has already written "Allie's Little Light Bulb," which she uses to teach elementary schoolers about epilepsy. She also holds seminars and events about what to do if someone has an epileptic episode.

She knows what to do firsthand because she has dealt with epilepsy for nearly a decade.

ABC15 tagged along with Zamesnik on Thursday when she went to Williams Field High School to teach the potentially life-saving information.

