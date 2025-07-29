WATCH: Valley teen starts nonprofit that's already saving lives 

A Valley teen is doing his part in the battle against drug abuse by providing life-saving medicine everywhere he can.

Bennett Murphy started the project when he was just 15. Now, two years later, his nonprofit has not only saved lives but distributed over $21,000 in free Narcan around the Valley.

Through his organization, P.I.N.N. (Phoenix Interventional Naloxone Network), he’s designed and distributed emergency Narcan boxes to recovery centers, homeless encampments, and, most recently, over 200 campuses in the Scottsdale Unified School District and charter schools in the area.

What started as a personal mission is now a statewide movement to put lifesaving tools in the right hands.

ABC15's Cameron Polom met with the young founder, his father, and a man, now sober, given a second chance thanks to Murphy and his team. Watch the full story in the video player above.