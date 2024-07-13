WATCH: Valley teen helping heal hearts through art

A Valley teenager is helping others understand the importance of emotions and healing — one stitch, brush stroke or fold at a time.

Zara Pearce has built an organization in just a few months that offers an outlet for the community to learn and get creative. She also recently snagged a grant from the Dragon Kim Foundation that will allow her to host more free events for kids across the Valley.

Arts Healing Hearts is hosting dozens of kids this weekend at the Appaloosa Library for free, teaching skills in five different arts — sculpting, origami, sketching, water painting and crochet — that provoke emotional positivity and coping mechanisms to deal with stress, grief, negative emotions and more.

