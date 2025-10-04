WATCH: Valley teen brings splash of color to Chris-Town YMCA and helps families

A splash of color is about to make waves at the Legacy Foundation Chris-Town YMCA—thanks to 14-year-old artist Pearse Harris.

Recently, the YMCA wanted to brighten its campus but didn’t have the budget to do it. That’s when 14-year-old Pearse Harris stepped up, designing a mural for free, collecting donated supplies, and rallying the community with a paint-by-number experience.

And she didn’t stop there!

Pearse is also designing a t-shirt featuring the mural, with every dollar raised supporting the YMCA’s early swim education program.

Those interested in joining the fun to help create the mural on October 11 and 12 can sign up here.

In the video player above, ABC15's Cameron Polom shares the story of a young leader stepping forward, Uplifting Arizona and the lives of low-income families at the YMCA.