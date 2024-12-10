WATCH: Valley student working to change status quo of male-dominated automotive industry

Although women make up just about a quarter of the automotive industry, one high schooler who has been studying at a West-MEC campus is hoping to change that.

Genesis Andino has earned five automotive credentials — and even placed in a NASCAR competition - as she works to one day become a professional.

Andino hopes to open her own automotive shop in the future.

In the video player above, ABC15's Jordan Bontke shows how this dedicated Valley student is working to change the status quo of a male-dominated industry.