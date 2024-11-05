WATCH: Valley rugby team steps up to help disabled veteran in time of need

When a disabled Valley veteran needed help moving to a second-floor apartment, he found support from an unexpected source.

Joe “Magoo” Ray, a veteran himself, and rugby coach Dolf Sanchez had become friends through their shared love of sports.

Sanchez recalls, “Magoo and I hit it off a few years back when he jokingly gave me a hard time for wearing a U of A shirt in Tempe. It turned out we’re both die-hard Chicago Bears fans, and over the pandemic, we grew closer, spending hours together on the golf course. He taught me to enjoy the game—even if my score hasn’t improved much—so I’m grateful for the friendship we’ve built.”

When Sanchez learned that Magoo needed assistance with his move and had no family nearby, he knew just where to turn.

He put out a call on his team’s Facebook page, asking his rugby players to step up and help a veteran in honor of Veterans Day.

The response was overwhelming—more volunteers than they even needed showed up.

They came to support a man who had once served his country, and their efforts left Magoo filled with gratitude.

Now, we’ll get to hear from Magoo himself, who’s eager to sing the team’s praises, along with a few players who were honored to be part of this heartfelt effort. Watch the full video in the player above.