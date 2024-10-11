WATCH: Valley residents providing a helping hand for hurricane victims in Appalachia

After Hurricane Helene swept through the Southeast, a Valley couple took it upon themselves to help the victims of the destruction the hurricane left behind.

Norma and Daniel Boone have been rallying other Valley residents to donate to those still putting their lives back together.

They are partnering with a dozen different businesses to collect essential items to send to the victims.

This is not the first time Norma has stepped up for those in need. After the September 11, 2001 attacks, she organized a teddy bear drive to send to kids in New York.

