WATCH: Valley man rescues man and cat from burning apartment

This week, an email to our Uplifting Arizona team revealed a hometown hero who didn’t wait for sirens before stepping up.

Two weeks ago, when flames ripped through a neighbor’s apartment, Valley resident Glenn Rey didn’t hesitate — he sprinted straight into the burning building to save the man trapped inside.

Fire crews arrived moments later, but thanks to Rey’s quick action, that neighbor is now recovering in the hospital.

And Rey didn’t stop there. Neighbors say he even saved the man’s cat, performing CPR until the animal began breathing again.

ABC15's Cameron Polom talked with Rey about the split-second moment that changed everything and heard from neighbors who say living next to someone like him is a blessing.

Watch the full report in the video player above.