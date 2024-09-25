Watch Now
NewsUplifting Arizona

WATCH: Valley man grows hair to donate for wigs for pediatric cancer patients

Rich Fiacco's long hair is the result of two years of growth, but its impact will have an impact for years to come for a special someone.
The Salt River Project employee got a long-overdue haircut Wednesday which will be donated to a non-profit organization that serves pediatric cancer patients. Patients who are interested can receive wigs after losing their hair during cancer treatments.

His thoughtful act is a tribute to his late mother, who he lost to cancer when she was just shy of 59 years old.

He enlisted the help of his daughter, a cosmetologist, for tips on how to care for his hair so it would be in the best shape possible when it came time to donate it to be made into a wig.

In the video player above, ABC15's Jordan Bontke talks with Fiacco about the experience as well as a recipient of a wig created with the help of another gracious donor.

