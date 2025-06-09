WATCH: Valley man back on his bike after being injured in a crash in 2022

LAVEEN, AZ — When a dog jumped out in front of Steven Judith’s bike back in 2022, he took a spill over his handlebars.

Judith doesn’t remember much after that, but luckily for him, he was wearing two things he feels likely saved his life: a helmet and his smart watch.

When he couldn't dial 911, his watch did and saved his life

His smart watch sent out his location to all the right people after the bike crash that left him recovering for more than a year.

ABC15's Jordan Bontke is following up with the retired police officer and avid cyclist, who is back on his bike today after a lengthy recovery and advocating for this valuable technology.

Watch the full story in the video player above.