WATCH: Valley firefighters make birthday unforgettable for 3-year-old boy with cancer

A Valley community has rallied around a young cancer warrior to make his third birthday unforgettable.

This brave little boy, who has been battling cancer, has always dreamed of being a firefighter.

His mom turned to social media, asking local firefighters to send birthday wishes—and the response was overwhelming. Firefighters from across the country sent videos, and local crews went even further, inviting him to tour fire stations and even spray the hoses.

ABC15's Cameron Polom met the family at the Hall of Flame museum, where they shared how the kindness of strangers and the firefighting community turned a tough time into a celebration of hope, courage, and joy.

