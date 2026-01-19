WATCH: Valley family's 'race against blindness' reaches major milestone

Two years ago, we met Luke Johnston and his family, turning heartbreak into hope after Luke was diagnosed with a rare condition that causes childhood blindness.

The East Valley family founded A Race Against Blindness with a bold goal: fund the research needed to save sight.

Little boy racing to see all he can before losing sight

Now, that mission has reached a major milestone. This month, the Johnston family announced a $1.1 million grant, fully funding a first-in-human clinical trial designed to preserve vision.

It brings their total research investment to $5.1 million since launching the nonprofit in 2023, fueled by creative fundraisers like vehicle raffles and community events.

ABC15's Cameron Polom checked back in with the family to see how far their grassroots efforts have come, and what it means for medical breakthroughs.