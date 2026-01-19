Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsUplifting Arizona

Actions

WATCH: Valley family's 'race against blindness' reaches major milestone

ABC15 first met this East Valley family in 2023 while they were on a journey to 'see' as much as possible before it was too late
Luke Johnston and his family have been in a race against time after he was diagnosed with a disease that causes childhood blindness. His family, which founded "A Race Against Blindness," recently reached a major fundraising milestone towards researching a cure for this disease!
Valley family's 'race against blindness' reaches major milestone
Posted

Two years ago, we met Luke Johnston and his family, turning heartbreak into hope after Luke was diagnosed with a rare condition that causes childhood blindness.

The East Valley family founded A Race Against Blindness with a bold goal: fund the research needed to save sight.

Little boy racing to see all he can before losing sight

Now, that mission has reached a major milestone. This month, the Johnston family announced a $1.1 million grant, fully funding a first-in-human clinical trial designed to preserve vision.

It brings their total research investment to $5.1 million since launching the nonprofit in 2023, fueled by creative fundraisers like vehicle raffles and community events.

ABC15's Cameron Polom checked back in with the family to see how far their grassroots efforts have come, and what it means for medical breakthroughs.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo