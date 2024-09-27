WATCH: Valley family reunited with dog that went missing during Texas trip

A Valley family is celebrating a miraculous reunion with their beloved pet after she went missing 1,100 miles from home.

Chris Palomino of Tolleson says their long-haired chihuahua named Coco went missing while the family was visiting relatives in South Texas. They spent days searching with no success and were forced to leave her behind to get their three kids back to school in Arizona.

The heartbroken family posted on social media. Chris made the 18-hour drive back and forth to Alton Texas to put up posters and scour the animal shelters and neighborhoods.

Two agonizing months went by before the family received a phone call from someone in the area who found their dog and happened to come across one of their social media posts asking for help.

See the special reunion in the video player above and hear from the family and the finder who stepped up to locate the chihuahua's owners.