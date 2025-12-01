WATCH: Valley families trade toys for tacos to help brighten holidays for kids in need

Mesquite Fresh Street Mex is back with its annual 'Tacos 4 Toys' tradition, where a single donation can help brighten Christmas for a child in foster care.

For five years, they’ve partnered with groups including the Foster Alliance, and last season alone, customers dropped off an incredible 18,000 toys.

The Foster Alliance provides everything from clothes and school supplies to beds and holiday shopping sprees, making sure kids who often go without or are starting completely over get a real Christmas.

ABC15's Cameron Polom talked with families who are trading toys for tacos, employees who are watching generosity pile up, and foster parents who say the gifts send a powerful message. Watch the full Uplifting Arizona story in the video player above.