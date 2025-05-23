WATCH: Valley dentist helps star athletes with their oral health so they can focus on the game

A Valley dentist known in part for working with some of the most famous faces in sports took his talents beyond the ballpark, not to fix a swing, but to fix a smile.

Geraldo Perdomo, Devin Booker and Lil’ Wayne are just some of "Dr. B’s" clients, and he just returned from the Arizona Diamondbacks' Dominican Republic facility where he provided dental care for more than 100 players, coaches and staff.

In the video player above, watch ABC15’s Jordan Bontke's story on how “Dr. B” is helping shape future D-Backs through their oral health, so they can focus on their journey from the DR to Chase Field.