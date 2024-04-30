WATCH: Valley breakdancer hoping to qualify for 2024 Olympics

SURPRISE, AZ — Local breakdancer Miguel Angel Rosario Jr is hoping to land the final spot on Team USA's breakdancing team ahead of the summer Olympics in Paris.

Rosario, aka Bboy Gravity, of Surprise, put on an impromptu breakdancing performance on Mill Avenue Monday.

Breakdancing, or breaking, is the first World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) event to be added to the Olympic program, and in Paris, 16 b-boys and 16 b-girls will face off in one-on-one battles set against a DJ’s hip-hop soundtrack.

It was officially added to the Olympics after “outstanding success” when it was featured in the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018, according to the official website.

Dancers take turns to perform a routine and are scored by a panel of judges based on six criteria: creativity, personality, technique, performativity, variety, and musicality.

The Olympic Qualifier Series is in May and June.

According to the schedule, the breaking competition medal events will take place on August 9 and 10.

ABC15 spoke with Risario about the new Olympic sport and what it means to him as he dances his way to a spot to perform on the international stage. Watch his story in the video player above.