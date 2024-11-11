WATCH: Three military families surprised with much-needed vehicles on Veterans Day

ANTHEM, AZ — Three deserving military families were surprised with much-needed vehicles on Veterans Day as a special "thank you" for their sacrifices.

ABC15 was at the giveaway on Monday in Anthem made possible by Anthem Community Council, the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program, Farmers Insurance, Caliber Collision, and Allard Collision/Open Road.

Joshua and Jeanette Ham, Stephanie Miller, and Milton Hughes were the lucky recipients who will be able to better provide for their families and get around to important school, work, medical and other events.

Meet the recipients:

Uplifting Arizona Share your stories of hope and celebration! Have an uplifting story from your Arizona community? Share your good news here!

Joshua and Jeanette Ham: Joshua, with the National Guard, is currently deployed in the Middle East. His family has had to rely on others for all of their transportation needs — including school and medical appointments scheduled multiple times a week for their son's care — after two vehicles broke down.

Stephanie Miller: Stephanie joined the Air Force when she was 17. She has been deployed multiple times and is a combat veteran who now has a full-time job and is a single mother and full-time provider for her two sons. She does not have a reliable source of transportation.

Milton Highes: Milton is a combat-disabled retired veteran from the Army National Guard. He was involved in an accident in 2022 and has spent more than a year in hospitals, rehabilitating from his injuries. Now that he has returned home, he is hoping to become more independent and wants to return to school, but he does not have a reliable source of transportation.

Watch the heartwarming giveaway in the video player above.