WATCH: The Loving Hut donates thousands of pounds of food to those in need

Local vegan restaurant helps community members
The Loving Hut feeds nutritious vegan food to its customers, but it also has a mission of providing for those who don't dine in the restaurant. Serving those experiencing homelessness is a routine part of The Loving Hut's business. They give out thousands of pounds of food at three Valley locations to those in need of a healthy meal.
Their act of service is a labor of love and is especially important when some of their customers are enduring life on the streets during dangerous, triple-digit weather.

