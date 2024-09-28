WATCH: The Loving Hut donates thousands of pounds of food to those in need

The Loving Hut feeds nutritious vegan food to its customers, but it also has a mission of providing for those who don't dine in the restaurant.
Serving those experiencing homelessness is a routine part of The Loving Hut's business. They give out thousands of pounds of food at three Valley locations to those in need of a healthy meal.
Their act of service is a labor of love and is especially important when some of their customers are enduring life on the streets during dangerous, triple-digit weather.
See ABC15's Jordan Bontke's full report on community members helping one another in the video player above.
