WATCH: Take a shelter pup on a Dog Field Trip to help them find forever homes

PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is giving shelter dogs a new leash on life—literally.

Their Dog Field Trip Program lets volunteers whisk long-term shelter pups out for a day of fun, from scenic hikes to snagging Puppuccino treats at Starbucks or making friends in Home Depot aisles. The goal? Let these lovable dogs charm their way into someone’s heart that they meet along the way and hopefully find their new home!

ABC15's Cameron Polom tagged along with a volunteer and their four-legged companion to see how a simple day out could lead to a forever family. Plus, we met Rachel, who found her best friend thanks to meeting a dog that was out on one of these field trips.

