WATCH: Surprise high school readying for new owlets on campus

SURPRISE, AZ — The mascot at Dysart Unified's Shadow Ridge High School in Surprise may be a stallion, but the unofficial mascots of the school are on the cusp of welcoming three new baby owlets.

The principal and school resource officer at Shadow Ridge High act as "caretakers" for two great horned owls that have made the high school their home.

The owls, aptly named Shadow and Ridge, are featured on a dedicated Facebook page and streaming YouTube channel that shows them eating, sleeping and caring for their young over the years.

In the video player above, ABC15's Jordan Bontke talks with the school officials about what it has been like to care for the animals and what they expect with the new offspring on campus.