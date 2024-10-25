WATCH: Students learn how STEM plays an impact on the design of NASCAR cars

PHOENIX — Phoenix Raceway partnered with ASU's West Valley campus to host a day of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) exploration for more than 150 Valley students!
The students from Estrella Vista STEM Academy, Gary K. Herberger Young Scholars Academy, and George Gervin Preparatory Academy learned about air resistance in motorsports, and how the design of a racecar works to optimize aerodynamics.
The students all got the chance to build their own racecar and a few even won tickets to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Saturday, November 9.
