WATCH: St. Mary's celebrates 25 years of the life-changing Community Kitchen program

PHOENIX — St. Mary’s Food Bank is about to reach yet another community-changing milestone by celebrating 25 years of the Community Kitchen program.

The program empowers disadvantaged adults to achieve self-sufficiency through job training, personal development, and employment in the food service or warehouse and logistics industries.

Over the decades, it’s changed the lives of countless graduates.

ABC15's Cameron Polom got an inside look at the current class of trainees and spoke with two graduates of the program who have gone on to make a real difference in the community. Watch the full video in the player above.

To learn more about the Community Kitchen program, click here.