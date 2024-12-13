WATCH: Single mom, teenage daughters gifted new home before the holidays

PHOENIX — A single mom and her two teenage daughters are getting a life-changing holiday gift this year, a brand-new home.

The Arizona Lottery partnered with Habitat for Humanity to make the new home possible.

"Being in a safer area is really meaningful," said Sandra Servantes, mother of two. "We're really excited."

Her family's new home is part of the 25-home Alta Vista Ranch community near 16th Street and Southern Avenues built using OVID-area relief funds from 2021.

See the moment the family learned about their new home in the video player above.