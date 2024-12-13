Watch Now
NewsUplifting Arizona

Actions

WATCH: Single mom, teenage daughters gifted new home before the holidays

The Arizona Lottery and Habitat for Humanity partnered to make the home for the family possible
A single mom and her two teenage daughters are getting a life-changing holiday gift this year, a brand-new home.
Posted

PHOENIX — A single mom and her two teenage daughters are getting a life-changing holiday gift this year, a brand-new home.

The Arizona Lottery partnered with Habitat for Humanity to make the new home possible.

"Being in a safer area is really meaningful," said Sandra Servantes, mother of two. "We're really excited."

Her family's new home is part of the 25-home Alta Vista Ranch community near 16th Street and Southern Avenues built using OVID-area relief funds from 2021.

See the moment the family learned about their new home in the video player above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo