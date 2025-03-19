WATCH: Scottsdale teen earns coveted spot in golf finals with dad by her side

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A young Scottsdale golfer is about to take the biggest swing of her life on one of golf’s grandest stages.

Eighth-grader Isabella Boettcher has earned a coveted spot in the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National, home of the Masters.

The first-time finalist has spent countless hours perfecting her game alongside her biggest supporter — her dad — who will serve as her caddie for the event.

It’s a shared dream between father and daughter—one built on dedication, early mornings, and a love for the sport. Many past champions of Drive, Chip & Putt have gone on to the pros, including Akshay Bhatia and Lucy Li—could Isabella be next?

ABC15's Cameron Polom met up with Isabella and her dad at the golf course as she fine-tuned her game ahead of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Watch the heartwarming and inspirational story in the video player above.