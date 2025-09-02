WATCH: Scottsdale community steps up to help coach amid life-threatening health crisis

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — When Grayhawk Elementary School welcomed Coach Brown as their new physical education teacher, no one could have guessed just how quickly she’d become part of the heart of the school.

She started a cross-country program at the school, after-school sports programs, expanded Field Day, and added pickleball to the PE activities.

Her love of the job and students quickly endeared her to everyone, but just months into her first year, she was facing a life-threatening health crisis due to complications from bladder cancer.

Parents, teachers, and students rallied around her with fundraisers, food deliveries, and visits that reminded her she wasn’t fighting by herself.

This week, Coach Brown is returning full-time to the school and thanking the community for turning a scary diagnosis into a story of love, hope and help from strangers who chose to see her as family.

An online fundraiser has been created to help with Coach Brown's medical expenses.

Watch the full story that's Uplifting Arizona from Cameron Polom in the video player above.