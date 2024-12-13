WATCH: Santa trades in sleigh for helicopter ahead of visit with Tonopah kids

Santa Claus traded in his sleigh for a helicopter on Friday to visit with students at a far West Valley elementary school.

The special visit from Santa was part of the Winters Well Elementary School Winter Wonderland event. Students were also able to play games, make crafts, win prizes, enjoy food vendors, and more.

With Santa’s visit, students received one free gift, thanks to the help of the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority Firefighters’ charity. The group usually spend about $15,000 every year to help three schools receive a Christmas.

