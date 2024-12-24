WATCH: Santa surprises Maryvale students with their own Care Bears

PHOENIX — ABC15's Kaley O'Kelley got to tag along with Santa as he surprised some students at Granada West Elementary in the Alhambra School District.

This started with teacher Jill Germroth's wish to get her students their own Care Bears.

“These kids and their families deserve to feel the magic of Christmas!”

The class is nicknamed the 'Care Bears' because they strive to be compassionate and kind.

Mrs. Germroth's friend Dee Valadez made her dream come true after rallying the community to help donate to the cause.

“There’s something magical about asking for help and seeing how much people want to give," Valadez said. "We had an anonymous donor who generously covered the cost of the Care Bears and now the other money collected will help others who need help for Christmas. It’s not just about the presents; it’s about showing these kids and families that they matter, that Santa hasn’t forgotten them.”

If you’d like to help, Santa's Gift of Hope for Struggling Families, you can donate here.