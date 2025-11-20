WATCH: San Tan Valley auto shop giving holiday gift of mobility and reliability

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — In San Tan Valley, the holiday spirit doesn’t just come wrapped in ribbons; sometimes it shows up covered in grease.

At OOROO Auto, mechanics are turning wrenches for a good cause with their annual Joyride program, offering free essential repairs to neighbors who can’t afford them.

For the ninth year, the shop is asking the community to nominate someone whose broken-down vehicle is holding them back from work, school, or daily life. Up to two recipients will receive up to $1,000 in parts and labor, receiving the gift of mobility, independence, and peace of mind.

ABC15's Cameron Polom talked with auto technicians about what it means to use their skills to help members of the community. He also heard from someone who has received one of these life-changing gifts. Watch the Uplifting Arizona story in the video player above.

The nomination window runs Nov. 4–25, and anyone can put forward a friend, coworker, or family member who’s struggling to keep their primary vehicle on the road. You can submit a nomination here.