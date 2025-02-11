WATCH: Queen Creek students build beds for Pinal County shelter dogs

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A group of high school robotics students in the Chandler Unified School District are turning their technical and innovation skills into a mission for hope.

When the Casteel High School National Junior Honor Society decided they wanted to build dog beds for Pinal County Animal Control as part of a community service project, they turned to the Col-Tech Robotics team on their campus for a little helping hand.

NJHS member hosted fundraisers for parts before joining the highly skilled classmates in constructing 40 comfy dog cots for dogs waiting for a new home.

Using PVC pipe, sunscreen fabric, and a whole lot of heart, these students are proving that compassion and creativity make the perfect team.

They're constructing the final few beds and will be delivering them to the animal shelter later this week.

See Cameron Polom's full story in the video player above.