WATCH: Phoenix yoga instruction operates on a donation-only basis

PHOENIX — Adi Singh has been practicing Kundalini Yoga for more than 40 years! At Kundalini PHX, Singh and other yogis hold completely free classes several times a week.

Since COVID, Singh has also hosted outdoor yoga sessions to help himself and others deal with stress. In his 70s, Singh can be found at Coronado area parks almost every day of the year holding classes that are donation only.

Watch in the player above to learn about Singh's practice, how it helps himself and others stay grounded, and why he's willing to do it on a donation-only basis.

Follow Adi's journey online here.