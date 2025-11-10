WATCH: Peoria community looking out for neighbors in need with makeshift pantry

PEORIA, AZ — In the face of high prices, cuts in food benefits, and overall financial uncertainty for so many families, what does a community tackling the problem head-on and with compassion look like? Maybe it looks like the corner of one Peoria neighborhood where a special bookcase appeared last week.

Near 87th Avenue and Paradise Lane is a bookcase that says "Free Community Pantry" and another that says "Take what you need, leave what you can."

There are no logos, names, or claims of credit, but the shelves are filled with non-perishable food items, pet supplies and more — including phone numbers that people have left behind, urging those who need more assistance to call.

ABC15's Cameron Polom went to the neighborhood to learn more about the community spirit and maybe even inspire others to look out for one another during difficult times. Watch the full Uplifting Arizona report in the video player above.