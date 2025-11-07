WATCH: North Phoenix couple turns Halloween into a fight with a cause

PHOENIX — One couple in Phoenix is turning Fright Night into a force for good.

For Braun and Colleen Jones, Halloween isn't just about cobwebs and costumes; it's about memories and meaning.

What started nine years ago as a small neighborhood gathering in honor of their late mothers, both lost to Alzheimer’s, has grown into a full-blown community celebration.

Each year, the Joneses transform their home into a haunted wonderland, complete with spooky decorations, themed rooms, and hundreds of guests.

But behind the haunted house is a mission to raise money for Alzheimer’s research and support families living with the disease.

The Joneses will be in attendance at the Alzheimer's walk this Saturday. For more information about joining, click here.

Watch in the player above as ABC15 meets with the Joneses as they open their doors and their hearts to keep memories alive.